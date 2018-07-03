Public Sex Offender Registry Search

Printed: 3/7/2018 2:33:39 PM
DPS cannot guarantee the records you obtain through this site relate to the person about whom you are seeking information. Searches based on names, dates of birth and other alphanumeric identifiers are not always accurate. The only way to positively link someone to a criminal record is through fingerprint verification.
The mapping component of the Sex Offender Registry was created as a supplemental tool for the public to use as a visual illustration of registered sex offenders’ addresses. Users should understand that not all registrants’ addresses can be mapped due to limitations of mapping software or due to the variances of the address data reported by local law enforcement to DPS. Users can click on the “Unmapped” category to view data for additional registrants within a given area.
Additional Caveats...
Your session has expired since there has been no activity for 20 minutes.
Please click the button to continue.